Pedestrian killed in crash in Ripley County

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 70-year-old Doniphan man was killed after he was hit by a pickup truck Sunday night, October 23.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 160, approximately 5 miles east of Doniphan.

According to the Missouri State Highway State Patrol, Hank L. Stufflebeam was in the roadway when he was hit by a Dodge 3500.

MSHP said Stufflebeam died at the scene.

