Pedestrian, 1 driver injured in 3-vehicle crash at a fire scene

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash, which also involved a pedestrian, on Highway 25 south of Dexter on Sunday evening, October 23.

The crash involved a Peterbuilt crane, a car and an SUV.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the SUV and car were stopped in traffic at the scene of a fire when both vehicles were hit by a crane truck that failed to yield.

MSHP said the force of the crash caused the car to hit 24-year-old Corey Martinez, of Bloomfield.

Martinez, a pedestrian, was taken to a Dexter hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the car, Lauren M. Neuhaus, 33 of Dexter, was seriously injured and flown to a St. Louis hospital.

The driver of the crane and the SUV were reportedly not hurt.

MSHP said the car and SUV were totaled in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.