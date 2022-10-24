Heartland Votes

Pedestrian, 1 driver injured in 3-vehicle crash at a fire scene

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a Peterbuilt crane, car, SUV and a...
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a Peterbuilt crane, car, SUV and a pedestrian Sunday evening.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash, which also involved a pedestrian, on Highway 25 south of Dexter on Sunday evening, October 23.

The crash involved a Peterbuilt crane, a car and an SUV.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the SUV and car were stopped in traffic at the scene of a fire when both vehicles were hit by a crane truck that failed to yield.

MSHP said the force of the crash caused the car to hit 24-year-old Corey Martinez, of Bloomfield.

Martinez, a pedestrian, was taken to a Dexter hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the car, Lauren M. Neuhaus, 33 of Dexter, was seriously injured and flown to a St. Louis hospital.

The driver of the crane and the SUV were reportedly not hurt.

MSHP said the car and SUV were totaled in the crash.

