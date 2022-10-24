Heartland Votes

Murray State University announces the Karen Joy Medley Scholarship Endowment

Murray State University announced the Karen Joy Medley Scholarship Endowment.
Murray State University announced the Karen Joy Medley Scholarship Endowment.(Murray State University)
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2022
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University announced a new scholarship endowment.

According to the university, the Karen Joy Medley Memorial Scholarship Endowment was established by gifts to the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. from family and friends of Karen Medley as a way to memorialize her loving spirit and to help theatre students at MSU.

Recipients of the scholarship will be students majoring in theatre or its successor programs, and selected by the Department of Global Languages and Theatre Scholarship Committee.

The actual award amounts may vary from year to year based on growth in the scholarship fund and investment earnings.

The scholarship awards each year shall be payable over the period of two semesters.

According to a release from MSU, Karen Joy Medley was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, moved to and began her family in Metropolis, Illinois and later moved to Paducah, Kentucky.

They said she loved theatre and acting on stage.

In her 20s, she traveled with a theatre production company that was based out of Atlanta, Georgia.

She also performed in Market House Theater productions when she was younger.

“Supporting the future of theatre would put a big smile on Karen’s face. Our department and students are grateful to the Mrs. Karen Joy Medley family for supporting our future students in her memory,” said Brent Menchinger, chair of the Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts. “Our theatre students will benefit from the scholarship support each year. This scholarship will serve as a lasting remembrance of her and her family.”

For more information on the Karen Joy Medley Memorial Scholarship Endowment and the Theatre Arts Department at Murray State University, you can visit murraystate.edu/theatre.

