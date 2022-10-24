Heartland Votes

More than 200 high school students to perform in SIU choral festival Oct. 26

275 Schools to attend SIUC choral festival.
275 Schools to attend SIUC choral festival.(KFVS)
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Approximately 275 high school students from Illinois and Kentucky will perform this week in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Shryock Auditorium as part of a high school choral festival.

According to SIU, the free, public concert is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“The concert will culminate a day of activity for the students”, said Susan Davenport, professor and director of choral activities in the School of Music.

The SIU Concert Choir, under Davenport’s direction, will also perform.

For more information on the event and the list of participating schools please visit here

