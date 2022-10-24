More than 200 high school students to perform in SIU choral festival Oct. 26

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Approximately 275 high school students from Illinois and Kentucky will perform this week in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Shryock Auditorium as part of a high school choral festival.

According to SIU, the free, public concert is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“The concert will culminate a day of activity for the students”, said Susan Davenport, professor and director of choral activities in the School of Music.

The SIU Concert Choir, under Davenport’s direction, will also perform.

