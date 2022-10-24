Heartland Votes

Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds deer hunters of CWD mandatory sampling Nov. 12-13

The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters that it will be holding mandatory...
The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters that it will be holding mandatory CWD sampling during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season, Nov. 12 and 13.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters that it will be holding mandatory CWD sampling during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season, November 12 and 13, for hunters who harvest deer in 34 of 38 MDC CWD Management Zone counties.

According to the MDC, CWD is a deadly, infectious disease in deer and other members of the deer family (cervids) that eventually kills all animals it infects. There is no vaccine or cure.

CWD can be spread from direct deer-to-deer contact, through improper disposal of deer carcasses and through the environment by deer contacting infectious material from other deer.

Conservationists say hunters can help manage the disease by getting their deer tested and following carcass-movement restrictions and other CWD regulations.

MDC designates counties where CWD has been found and counties within 10 miles of where CWD has been found as part of its CWD Management Zone.

The 2022 CWD Management Zone counties are: Adair, Barry, Barton, Camden, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jefferson, Knox, Laclede, Linn, Macon, McDonald, Mercer, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Ripley, St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Vernon, Warren and Washington.

MDC notes that Barton, Greene, Ripley and Vernon counties are new to the CWD Management Zone this year.

Hunters who harvest deer in 34 of the 38 counties in the CWD Management Zone during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season Nov. 12 and 13 are required to take their harvested deer or the head on the day of harvest to one of MDC’s numerous CWD mandatory sampling stations located throughout the zone.

Sampling and test results are free.

Before arriving at a CWD mandatory sampling station:

  • Field dress and Telecheck deer.
  • Bring the carcass or just the head.
  • Capes may be removed in preparation for taxidermy prior to arriving at a station.
  • Position deer in vehicles with head and neck easily accessible.
  • Be sure the person who harvested the deer is present.
  • Be prepared to find the location of harvest on a map.
  • If using a paper permit, have it detached from the deer for easy access.
  • If using the MO Hunting app, have permit information available.

Get more information on sampling and drop-off locations online at mdc.mo.gov/cwd.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were conducting foot patrols on the 200 block of West College Street as they monitored...
Deadly shooting under investigation in Carbondale
The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
Police lights generic.
Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape...
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds visitors to explore Tower Rock safely

Latest News

Officials say the seven concerts held at The Grandstand this year generated more than $320,000...
Record attendance for 2022 Du Quoin State Fair
Rodney D. Brooks, 35, of Marion, was found and arrested on Oct. 18 in Springfield, Ill. with...
Marion man wanted in connection with Carbondale shooting now in custody
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland