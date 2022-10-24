Marion, Ill. woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County on Saturday afternoon, October 21.

The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Route 37, just north of Villa Way.

According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, the 31-year-old Marion woman was traveling north when her car crossed the center line and hit a southbound white pickup truck.

The car then went off the right side of the road as the white pickup was hit by a northbound red pickup.

ISP said the Marion woman died at the scene.

The driver of the white truck, 62-year-old Richard F. Williamson, of West Frankfort, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of red truck, a 16-year-old from Pittsburg, and his 15-year-old male passenger, from Du Quoin, were also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) continues to investigate the crash.

