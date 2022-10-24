Heartland Votes

Marion, Ill. woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving three vehicles in Williamson...
Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving three vehicles in Williamson County on Saturday afternoon.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County on Saturday afternoon, October 21.

The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Route 37, just north of Villa Way.

According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, the 31-year-old Marion woman was traveling north when her car crossed the center line and hit a southbound white pickup truck.

The car then went off the right side of the road as the white pickup was hit by a northbound red pickup.

ISP said the Marion woman died at the scene.

The driver of the white truck, 62-year-old Richard F. Williamson, of West Frankfort, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of red truck, a 16-year-old from Pittsburg, and his 15-year-old male passenger, from Du Quoin, were also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were conducting foot patrols on the 200 block of West College Street as they monitored...
Deadly shooting under investigation in Carbondale
Police lights generic.
Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape...
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds visitors to explore Tower Rock safely
Crews from East County and Fruitland Fire Protection Districts, along with other fire...
Crews respond to large field fire in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.

Latest News

Old Mayfield Road was closed at the intersection with Elmdale Road due to a semi truck stuck in...
Old Mayfield Rd. reopened at Elmdale Rd. after crash
Multiple agencies responded to the area and worked quickly to gain control over the fires and...
Hwy. 148 south of Yellowbanks Rd. reopened after multiple brush fires
Route 177 is scheduled to reopen Tuesday afternoon, November 1 after crews stripe the roadway.
Rte. 177 to reopen Nov. 1 after striping; weather permitting
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects