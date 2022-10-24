KFVS to stream Mo. House 147th Dist. candidate debate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Candidates for the Missouri House of Representatives 147th District will debate Tuesday night, October 25.

The three candidates include:

John Voss (R)

Andy Leighton (D)

Greg Tlapek (L)

The debate will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jeff Cunningham will moderate the debate. It will be livestreamed on KFVS12.com.

The House seat was vacated by Wayne Wallingford when he took the position of Missouri Revenue director at the end of 2021.

