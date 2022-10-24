Heartland Votes

KFVS to stream Mo. House 147th Dist. candidate debate

From left: John Voss, Andy Leighton and Greg Tlapek, candidates for the Mo. House 147th...
From left: John Voss, Andy Leighton and Greg Tlapek, candidates for the Mo. House 147th District, will debate on Tuesday, Oct. 25.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Candidates for the Missouri House of Representatives 147th District will debate Tuesday night, October 25.

The three candidates include:

  • John Voss (R)
  • Andy Leighton (D)
  • Greg Tlapek (L)

The debate will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jeff Cunningham will moderate the debate. It will be livestreamed on KFVS12.com.

The House seat was vacated by Wayne Wallingford when he took the position of Missouri Revenue director at the end of 2021.

