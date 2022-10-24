Iconic landmark in Downtown Cape Girardeau to be upgraded

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An iconic building in Downtown Cape Girardeau is getting a bit of an upgrade.

Right along the riverfront is the large building that houses Port Cape Girardeau.

Port Cape Girardeau Owner Doc Cain said the building will be seeing a lot of improvements over the course of the next couple of months.

“We’re very pleased to get started,” Cain said. “We’re going to tuckpoint the entire building, we’re going to put new windows in, new awning, everything will be painted and our restaurant sign will be updated as well.”

Cain also said the large Coca-Cola mural on the side of the building will also be restored by local muralist Craig Thomas.

“We just think it’s our duty to take care of this building,” Cain said. “I’ve been here for 35 years, so 1988. I bought the property in 2000 so it’s my duty to keep this property up and try to keep it in as best shape as we can.”

We saw a crew from The Mason Medic working on the building on Monday.

The Mason Medic Owner Wes Langston said they are doing a complete restoration job on the mortar joints on the building.

“We go in and we grind out all of the mortar joints,” Langston said. “We go in and make sure all the bricks are good and sturdy. If they’re loose or if they’re cracked and damaged then we replace the bricks.”

Langston said this restoration process will help keep the building more structurally sound which will add many years to its life and stability.

“It actually helps preserve the building,” Langston said. “We like these historic buildings down here in Cape and we want to keep them looking good and well preserved.”

Langston said the upgrades on this building will not only help it structurally but also will keep it continue to be a beautiful landmark for all to look at and enjoy.

“Down here in Cape we have a lot of good historic buildings and people who aren’t even from around here, they see these buildings and they’re amazed on how old they are and how good they look,” Langston said. “That’s what we want to keep going. We want to keep restoring these buildings as long as we can and just keep Downtown Cape looking great.”

The structure was built in the mid-1800s and has been apart of much of the history of the city of Cape Girardeau.

“It’s been occupied for quite some time,” Cain said. “It’s very rarely that this building was empty over the years. I think that helps that it has been occupied and that there has been some sort of business here for quite some time.”

Langston said the brickwork should be completed in about three weeks. After that, they plan on working on another building in the downtown area at Discovery Playhouse.

Cain said, overall, the Port Cape Girardeau project should be completed by winter.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.