Halloween tips for your pets

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With Halloween around the corner, people are celebrating by decorating their homes and indulging in the spooky atmosphere.

As you gear up towards the haunted holiday, you might not want to throw caution to the wind with your pets though.

Southeast Missouri Pets wants you to be mindful of certain things such as decoration dangers, pet costumes and managing your pet’s stress.

“It’s fun to dress our pets up, absolutely,” SEMO Pets Shelter Operations Manager Jenn Farmer said. “But we want to make sure those buttons, elastic, maybe those little, tiny spiders aren’t hanging around to where they can ingest them. It can cause a choking hazard, as well as a digestive problem.”

One area of concern is the night of Halloween when you have those adorable and scary trick-or-treaters knocking on your door. Those pets need to feel secure, so they don’t get scared.

“It’s super important,” Farmer said. “If you’re trick-or-treating or if you’re handing out candy, make sure your dog is confined to a room or on a leash so it doesn’t jump out or get scared or spooked by the other kids.”

Another area you need to pay attention to is candy. Certain candies can be a danger to pets if they are ingested.

“Sweets and chocolate, not good for dogs so keep those away from your pets,” Farmer said.

The Humane Society of the United States has some Halloween safety tips for your pets as well. You can find that here.

Just remember that some preventative measures can help minimize concerns this holiday so you can focus on having fun with your furry friends and family.

