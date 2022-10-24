First Alert: Warm, windy, dry day ahead of rain & storm chances

(KFVS) - Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day, but it will remain dry, windy and warm.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The fire danger continues to be very high today.

Southerly winds could gusts up to 25 to 35mph.

Rain and thunderstorm chances arrive late tonight through much of Tuesday.

This will bring the chance for widespread significant rain in months.

Rainfall totals look to be in the half-inch to 2-inches range.

Our southeastern counties are under a level 1 risk for severe storms.

Hail and damaging winds are the primary threats, but there is a very slight chance for an isolated tornado.

The best chance for the stronger storms will be through the late morning into the afternoon hours.

Wednesday and the rest of the workweek will be sunny, dry and cooler.

Highs will only reach the 60s.

