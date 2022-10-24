Fire danger high today, scattered storms expected Tuesday

Warm and windy weather expected again today, keeping our fire danger very high. Winds could gusts up to 25 to 35mph! Southerly winds will warm us up again, highs today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the Heartland by daybreak on Tuesday. There is a small threat for severe weather. Best chance for the stronger storms will be through the late morning into the afternoon hours. Much of the Heartland should at least see some rainfall. There is even a chance for some heavier rain bands that could bring more than an inch of rainfall in a few areas. It turns cooler behind the system. Dry weather expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs only in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.