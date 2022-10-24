Carbondale man charged with first-degree murder in deadly shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting.

According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, David Edwards, Jr., 29, of Carbondale, was indicted by a grand jury in connection with the death of John Pruitt on October 3 in Carbondale.

Edwards is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with a $2 million bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 25.

Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez credited the Carbondale Police Department and other first responders for their “swift action” after receiving calls of shots fired near the 700 block of Lewis Lane.

“The Carbondale Police Department’s experience, professionalism, and dedication to the community was once again on display when patrol officers and detectives acted quickly, taking the necessary steps to apprehend the suspect and package the preliminary investigation for my office to effectively begin the prosecution of Edwards,” he said in the release.

State’s Attorney Cervantez will lead the prosecution in this case.

If convicted, Edwards, Jr. faces 45 years up to life imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

