Cape Girardeau FD issues ‘no burn day’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain may be on the way, but dry conditions combined with Monday’s wind could make for a dangerous fire hazard.

In Cape Girardeau, the fire department is declaring it a “no burn day.” That means most burning is banned unless you get the ok from the fire department.

Firefighters are warning people not to toss cigarettes or matches from a moving car, saying those could land on dry grass on the side of the road and start a wildfire.

You can barbecue, but officials say make sure the fire is out and everything is cold before leave the grill unattended.

