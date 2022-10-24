Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau FD issues ‘no burn day’

Rain may be on the way, but dry conditions combined with Monday's wind could make for a dangerous fire hazard.
Rain may be on the way, but dry conditions combined with Monday’s wind could make for a dangerous fire hazard.(CBS46 News)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rain may be on the way, but dry conditions combined with Monday’s wind could make for a dangerous fire hazard.

In Cape Girardeau, the fire department is declaring it a “no burn day.” That means most burning is banned unless you get the ok from the fire department.

Firefighters are warning people not to toss cigarettes or matches from a moving car, saying those could land on dry grass on the side of the road and start a wildfire.

You can barbecue, but officials say make sure the fire is out and everything is cold before leave the grill unattended.

