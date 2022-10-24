Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21.

Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins.

Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon Creek on Kentucky Lake.

The cause of Collins’ death is unknown.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Curtner said foul play is not suspected.

