Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man

By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA officers said the incident occurred in downtown Gatlinburg around 11:00 p.m. A man staying in the rental cabin walked into the kitchen to find that a bear had entered the home through a set of locked, but not dead-bolted, French doors, a release stated.

The bear charged the man and swatted at him, causing injuries to his face and the top of his head, TWRA officials said. While retreating to the bedroom, the bear scratched him across his back.

The man was able to lock himself in the room and call 911, according to a release. Afterward, he was driven to a local hospital by his family where he was treated and released.

Officials set a trap at the scene and a bear fitting the description was caught and euthanized Sunday afternoon, according to TWRA. The bear was a 2 to 3-year-old female without cubs. Officials said it weighed nearly 210 pounds.

Hair samples from the bear were sent for a DNA analysis and its claws were swabbed for human hemoglobin testing. A release said results are expected to be released this week.

Wildlife officials said that bears comfortable around humans and unnatural foods sometimes enter homes, vehicles, or other human-inhabited areas in search of food.

If you encounter a bear in the Smokies, here’s what you should do.

