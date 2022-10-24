Heartland Votes

Ark. telecommunication provider announces $5.5M expansion in Cape Girardeau

This is Ritter Communication’s first expansion project in Missouri.
This is Ritter Communication's first expansion project in Missouri.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A telecommunication provider announced a $5.5 million expansion in Cape Girardeau.

Based in Jonesboro, Arkansas and serving the Mid-South, Ritter Communications says the project will bring its telecom service and advanced cloud solutions to businesses, manufacturers, health care and school in Cape Girardeau.

This is the company’s first expansion project in Missouri.

According to a release from Ritter Communications, this technology uses 100 percent fiber connectivity to power the company’s full suite of reliable high-quality broadband solutions and telecom services with speeds up to 100 gigabits per second.

Construction of this expansion project began in April 2022, and customers will start receiving Ritter Communications telecom services by late October.

