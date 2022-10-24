74-year-old man killed in UTV crash
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City man passed away after he was involved in a UTV crash Saturday evening, October 22.
The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on private property south of Scott City.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Joseph M. Waechter was driving a Bad Boy XTO when the UTV hit a ditch.
Waechter was thrown from the vehicle.
He was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital where died a few hours later.
