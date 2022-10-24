74-year-old man killed in UTV crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City man passed away after he was involved in a UTV crash Saturday evening, October 22.

The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on private property south of Scott City.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Joseph M. Waechter was driving a Bad Boy XTO when the UTV hit a ditch.

Waechter was thrown from the vehicle.

He was rushed to a Cape Girardeau hospital where died a few hours later.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.