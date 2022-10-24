5th annual Cram the Cruiser event hosted by Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office will host the 5th annual Cram the Cruiser.

You’ll find the unlocked cruiser parked at the following Dollar General locations:

Nov. 1-2 - 3465 SR 303 (near KY 303 and KY 1890)

Nov. 3-4 - 920 Paducah Road (next to Dairy Queen)

Nov. 5-6 - Fancy Farm

Nov. 7-8 - 1515 West Broadway

Nov. 9-10 - Farmington

Nov. 11-12 - Symsonia

Nov. 13-14 - Wingo

Nov. 15-16 - Lynnville

Nov. 17-18 - KY 408 and U.S. 45 North

Nov. 19-20 - 3854 SR 45 North (U.S. 45 and Hunt Road)

Nov. 21-22 - 212 SR 58 East

Nov. 25-26 - Water Valley

Nov. 27-28 - Cuba Road and Farthing Street

They will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry and toys for the Community Christmas Connection.

Some requested food items include unopened canned foods, soup, chili, cereal, oatmeal and crackers.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.