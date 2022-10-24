Heartland Votes

5th annual Cram the Cruiser event hosted by Graves Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Graves County Sheriff's Office will be collecting non-perishable food items for the...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office will host the 5th annual Cram the Cruiser.

You’ll find the unlocked cruiser parked at the following Dollar General locations:

  • Nov. 1-2 - 3465 SR 303 (near KY 303 and KY 1890)
  • Nov. 3-4 - 920 Paducah Road (next to Dairy Queen)
  • Nov. 5-6 - Fancy Farm
  • Nov. 7-8 - 1515 West Broadway
  • Nov. 9-10 - Farmington
  • Nov. 11-12 - Symsonia
  • Nov. 13-14 - Wingo
  • Nov. 15-16 - Lynnville
  • Nov. 17-18 - KY 408 and U.S. 45 North
  • Nov. 19-20 - 3854 SR 45 North (U.S. 45 and Hunt Road)
  • Nov. 21-22 - 212 SR 58 East
  • Nov. 25-26 - Water Valley
  • Nov. 27-28 - Cuba Road and Farthing Street

They will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry and toys for the Community Christmas Connection.

Some requested food items include unopened canned foods, soup, chili, cereal, oatmeal and crackers.

