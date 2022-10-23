With expected rain comes opportunity for rest with firefighters

BLODGETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologists have forecasted rain coming up this week which will help with drought conditions in the Heartland.

However, the rain is expected to help out other areas as well as local firefighters are hoping for some much needed rest from fire calls.

Scott County Rural Fire Protection District Chief Jeremy Perrien said they have been extremely busy lately with the dry conditions and have been running out on more than double the amount of calls they normally see.

“On top of the natural coverage fires that everybody has been running an abundance of, we still have our normal fire alarms, vehicle accidents, medical calls,” Perrien said. “All of that stuff together can add up to a lot of calls.”

Perrien is excited to see rain finally in the forecast, which should give many some much needed relief.

“I think if we get a little bit of rain it may not solve the problem long-term but, I think it would, if the predictions are correct, then it would give us a few days of rest,” Perrien said.

Much of the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District consists of volunteer firefighters which have been leaving what they do in their personal life to fight a fire when a call comes in.

“They’re maintaining their full-time jobs and still coming to calls in the evening and overnight hours,” Perrien said. “Even the full-time firefighters, they still have to get up the next morning and go back at it.”

Enough rain would help dampen the ground and reduce the amount of fires. This will also help the mental and physical demands asked for with firefighters.

“Mentally and physically the more exhausted you are, that plays a toll on a person’s body, home-life and just everything in general,” Perrien said. “Getting some much needed rest would be good for anybody that the drought conditions have affected.”

Currently, Scott County has a burn ban in place, much like a lot of other communities in the Heartland. Perrien said hopefully the amount of rain they get will be enough for a long term impact.

“If we get the amount of rain that they’re calling for, then I think we will be in good shape,” Perrien said. “If that much does not happen, if we get a quarter inch of rain, and just because it rains a little bit I don’t want people to think it’s okay to burn. I want people to be mindful of the amount of rain we actually get in the area.”

Currently, the expected rain is to impact much of the Heartland area on Tuesday, October 25.

For the latest forecast, you can find that on our KFVS weather page.

