Heartland Votes

Winning numbers drawn for $580M Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.
The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and 18.

According to Powerball, this is the game’s 10th largest jackpot. The estimated cash value is about $278 million.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3. There have been 33 drawings since then, but no one has matched all six numbers drawn.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds visitors to explore Tower Rock safely
A new family friendly festival is coming this fall to downtown Cape Giradeau.
Riverfront Fall Festival set for Saturday in Cape Girardeau
Check scores and watch highlights from the games here.
Heartland Football Friday 10/21

Latest News

People from all over came out to support area small businesses in a Southeast Missouri...
Food Truck Rally in Scott City
The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging people to be safe and courteous when visiting...
Department of Conservation reminds hikers to be safe at Tower Rock
A new family friendly event took over the downtown area in Cape Girardeau today. Thousands of...
1st ever Riverfront Fall Festival today in Cape
Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on...
Online marketplace stops sales of Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes