Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warm and windy day, followed by wet weather this week

Fire danger may increase a bit as well. On Monday cloud cover begins to increase, but it will...
Fire danger may increase a bit as well. On Monday cloud cover begins to increase, but it will remain warm, dry and breezy.(Pixabay)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Warm and windy weather will continue (along with an elevated fire danger) a couple more days before a strong low pressure area brings wet weather Monday night into Tuesday.

Brian Alworth says high cloud cover looks to be a bit less extensive today, allowing for slightly warmer and windier conditions than on Saturday.

Fire danger may therefore increase a bit as well.

On Monday cloud cover begins to increase, but it will remain warm, dry and breezy.

Rain should begin to move in from the southwest later Monday night.

Forecast models continue to show a deep stacked low developing over Arkansas on Monday and lifting northeast over our region on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

This will bring the best chance of widespread significant rain in months.

The path of the low will be important for details: strong thunderstorms may be possible southeast of the low, with cooler steadier rains northwest.

Rain should move out by early Wednesday morning, with dry and slightly cooler conditions for the remainder of the work week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds visitors to explore Tower Rock safely
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape...
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
Check scores and watch highlights from the games here.
Heartland Football Friday 10/21

Latest News

People from all over came out to support area small businesses in a Southeast Missouri...
Food Truck Rally in Scott City
The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging people to be safe and courteous when visiting...
Department of Conservation reminds hikers to be safe at Tower Rock
A new family friendly event took over the downtown area in Cape Girardeau today. Thousands of...
1st ever Riverfront Fall Festival today in Cape
People gather on Water Street in Downtown Cape Girardeau for the Riverfront Fall Festival on...
Riverfront Fall Festival brings thousands to Downtown Cape Girardeau