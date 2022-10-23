First Alert: Warm and windy day, followed by wet weather this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Warm and windy weather will continue (along with an elevated fire danger) a couple more days before a strong low pressure area brings wet weather Monday night into Tuesday.

Brian Alworth says high cloud cover looks to be a bit less extensive today, allowing for slightly warmer and windier conditions than on Saturday.

Fire danger may therefore increase a bit as well.

On Monday cloud cover begins to increase, but it will remain warm, dry and breezy.

Rain should begin to move in from the southwest later Monday night.

Forecast models continue to show a deep stacked low developing over Arkansas on Monday and lifting northeast over our region on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

This will bring the best chance of widespread significant rain in months.

The path of the low will be important for details: strong thunderstorms may be possible southeast of the low, with cooler steadier rains northwest.

Rain should move out by early Wednesday morning, with dry and slightly cooler conditions for the remainder of the work week.

