Heartland Votes

First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

High Fire Danger continues today.....rain looking good for Monday night into Tuesday....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm and windy weather will continue (along with an elevated fire danger) a couple more days before a strong low pressure area brings wet weather Monday night into Tuesday.    High cloud cover looks to be a bit less extensive today,  allowing for slightly warmer and windier conditions than on Saturday.  Fire danger may therefore increase a bit as well.  On Monday cloud cover begins to increase,  but it will remain warm, dry and breezy.  Rain should begin to move in from the southwest later Monday night.

Forecast models continue to show a deep stacked low developing over Arkansas on Monday and lifting northeast over our region on Tuesday and Tuesday night.  This will bring the best chance of widespread significant rain in months.   The path of the low will be important for  details:  strong thunderstorms may be possible southeast of the low,  with cooler steadier rains northwest.   Rain should move out by early Wednesday morning,  with dry and slightly cooler conditions for the remainder of the work week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds visitors to explore Tower Rock safely
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape...
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
Check scores and watch highlights from the games here.
Heartland Football Friday 10/21

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/22/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 10/22/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/22/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 10/22/2022
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
First Alert Forecast at 6 a.m. on 10/22/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 a.m. on 10/22/22