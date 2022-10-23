Heartland Votes

First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

One more warm, dry day before rain (and possible thunderstorms) move in Monday night!
Dreary and rainy afternoon. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Dreary and rainy afternoon. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We’ll have one more day of warm, dry,  breezy weather before our long-awaited rain system moves in from the southwest Monday night.   In the short range, tonight will be dry, breezy and mild again with lows staying close to 60°.   More clouds will move in on Monday and the winds should be a bit less strong,  but it will still be dry and breezy with a significant fire danger for one more day.  Rain arrives Monday night through Tuesday night.

A stacked upper and surface low will track from NW Arkansas right over our region on Tuesday…pushing off to the northeast Wednesday morning.   This system will have a lot of moisture to work with,  so rainfall should be significant and widespread.  However, the path of the low would indicate a better chance of thunderstorms southeast,  with steady cool rains northwest.  Southeastern counties remain in a level 1 severe risk.  Rainfall totals look to be in the ½” to 2″ range.  Behind this system it will be dry and pleasant for the rest of the work week,  with a weak system bringing clouds and maybe a little rain next weekend.

