First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

We’ll have one more day of warm, dry, breezy weather before our long-awaited rain system moves in from the southwest Monday night. In the short range, tonight will be dry, breezy and mild again with lows staying close to 60°. More clouds will move in on Monday and the winds should be a bit less strong, but it will still be dry and breezy with a significant fire danger for one more day. Rain arrives Monday night through Tuesday night.

A stacked upper and surface low will track from NW Arkansas right over our region on Tuesday…pushing off to the northeast Wednesday morning. This system will have a lot of moisture to work with, so rainfall should be significant and widespread. However, the path of the low would indicate a better chance of thunderstorms southeast, with steady cool rains northwest. Southeastern counties remain in a level 1 severe risk. Rainfall totals look to be in the ½” to 2″ range. Behind this system it will be dry and pleasant for the rest of the work week, with a weak system bringing clouds and maybe a little rain next weekend.

