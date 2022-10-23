First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
One more warm, dry day before rain (and possible thunderstorms) move in Monday night!
We’ll have one more day of warm, dry, breezy weather before our long-awaited rain system moves in from the southwest Monday night. In the short range, tonight will be dry, breezy and mild again with lows staying close to 60°. More clouds will move in on Monday and the winds should be a bit less strong, but it will still be dry and breezy with a significant fire danger for one more day. Rain arrives Monday night through Tuesday night.
A stacked upper and surface low will track from NW Arkansas right over our region on Tuesday…pushing off to the northeast Wednesday morning. This system will have a lot of moisture to work with, so rainfall should be significant and widespread. However, the path of the low would indicate a better chance of thunderstorms southeast, with steady cool rains northwest. Southeastern counties remain in a level 1 severe risk. Rainfall totals look to be in the ½” to 2″ range. Behind this system it will be dry and pleasant for the rest of the work week, with a weak system bringing clouds and maybe a little rain next weekend.
