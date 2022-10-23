Heartland Votes

Field fire in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

In the afternoon of October 23, fire crews were out fighting a field fire, just off of Cape...
In the afternoon of October 23, fire crews were out fighting a field fire, just off of Cape Girardeau County Road.(Michael Mohundro)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In the afternoon of October 23, fire crews were out fighting a field fire, just off of Cape Girardeau County Road.

Multiple crews were on scene from East Cape Fire Protection District, Fruitland Fire Department and more.

The dangers include the area having much vegetation including dry tall grass and trees, as well Cape Girardeau County currently being in a severe drought.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

