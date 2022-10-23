Heartland Votes

Deadly shooting under investigation in Carbondale

Officers were conducting foot patrols on the 200 block of West College Street as they monitored...
Officers were conducting foot patrols on the 200 block of West College Street as they monitored crowds.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A homicide early Sunday morning is under investigation in Carbondale.

Officers were conducting foot patrols on the 200 block of West College Street as they monitored crowds.

A disturbance broke out and shots were fired.

The officers responded to the area and found an individual with gunshot wounds.

They then performed life saving efforts, but the victim died after being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121 or Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

