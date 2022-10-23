Heartland Votes

Charleston law enforcement investigating Sunday morning homicide

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety is investigating a person shot on 724 Lon Moore Street.

They received a call about the shooting about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rodney Johnson.

No suspects have been identified, and the scene is still active.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department have assisted Charleston DPS with the investigation.

Anyone with information should ontact the Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.

