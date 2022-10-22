Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized

Heartland Votes

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene.(Michael Mohundro)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene.

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred at the corner of William Street and Lorimer Street.

Police have the area blocked off as they reconstruct the scene.

