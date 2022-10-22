Heartland Votes

Two people arrested in Graves County animal abuse case involving 38 dogs

The Graves County Sheriff’s office reports Charles Rodgers and Jennifer Vaughn were arrested on...
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people face criminal charges following an animal abuse investigation in Western Kentucky.

The Graves County Sheriff’s office reports Charles Rodgers and Jennifer Vaughn were arrested on Friday and charged with Cruelty to Animals.

Investigators say dozens of dogs at a home in the Farmington area appeared to be neglected.

A deputy was notified about the dogs at 6492 KY-112 around mid-day on Friday.

They also say many of the animals needed emergency treatment, some were chained up and appeared as though they hadn’t eaten in some time.

Animal control officers were called and removed 38 dogs from the property.

