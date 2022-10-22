Riverfront Fall Festival brings thousands to Downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new family friendly event took over the downtown area in Cape Girardeau on October 22.

Thousands of people flooded Water Street and the riverfront area as they attended the first ever Riverfront Fall Festival.

This event features more than 60 vendors which include food trucks, artisan vendors, live music, a kids section with activities and more.

The Riverfront Fall Festival kicked off with the pardoning of a pumpkin. This was a large 150 pound pumpkin named Gordon.

“We just pardoned him from a fall season of pumpkin pies and he is going to live out his days at city hall,” Riverfront Fall Festival Coordinator Alyssa Phares said.

Event visitors said it’s great to see all the people gather together and enjoy the atmosphere.

“It’s something that we really love about this state,” Frank Reid said. “We’re Southern California transplants and activities like this is one of the perks of living here.”

“I’m actually surprised with how many came out,” Nicole Evans said. “I thought it was going to be a little chillier than it is but there’s a lot of people here. It’s really nice.”

Others said it’s a great way to spend some quality time with one another.

“The fall festival is the first time this year so I was excited seeing all the goods and everything,” Katie Meadors said. “The first time going to my moms so it will be nice to spend the day with her and everything.”

Kelby Weber came down from Herrin, Ill, for this event and met up with her friends. She said there is a lot to look at and experience.

“So far we’ve walked down the riverwalk,” Weber said. “We went to a lot of little shops, we’ve bought a lot of goodies. I think I’ve spent over $50 which is definitely not in the budget but worth it. It’s been so much fun.”

The event ended with spooky ghost stories along the riverfront.

