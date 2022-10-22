Heartland Votes

Food truck event brings people to Scott City

Members of the Scott City Volleyball team enjoy their meal at the Food Truck Rally in Scott City on Saturday.
Members of the Scott City Volleyball team enjoy their meal at the Food Truck Rally in Scott City on Saturday.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - People came out to support area small businesses in a Southeast Missouri community on October 22.

The event is called the Scott City Food Truck Rally. It featured more than a dozen vendors ranging, from many different kinds of food to clothing items.

The Scott City Food Truck Rally was put on in an effort to support the food truck industry and to come together as a community.

“It’s always good when the public comes out and supports little things that’s going on,” Robert Foulk, co-owner of the Robin’s Nest food trucl said. “It also helps for the future as well to continue with doing things like this as well.”

It’s also an opportunity for food vendors to be able to meet with the public and hope to get repeat business from them in the future as well.

“It just what keeps us going,” Foulk said. “To make the product that people are looking for and that they’re happy with it and they’ll come back again.”

They are hoping to be able to repeat this event in the future up to three times per year.

The event was put on by the Scott City Parks Board and Robin’s Nest.

