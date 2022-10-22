Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warm and windy weekend ahead

Fall is moving into the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
Fall is moving into the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)((Source: Pixabay))
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s shaping up to be a warm and windy October weekend ahead of a potential rain-producing system next week.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth said although humidity levels will be creeping up, stronger south winds will produce a very high fire danger with historically dry conditions over much of the region.

Otherwise we’ll have some high and mid clouds around this weekend, but overall warm and dry with highs in the low 80s and lows near 60.

Monday looks to bring more clouds but it will still be warm, breezy and dry.

Rain chances continue to look promising for Tuesday into Tuesday night, as a moderately strong low pressure swings in from the southwest.

Details will depend to some extent on the eventual path of the upper low, but the bottom line looks to be rain and potential thunderstorms from late Monday night through Wednesday morning.

Heaviest rain totals may be northwest counties, but southeast counties could get stronger storms.

Behind this system it will be dry and cooler for the rest of the week, with another potential rain system early next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
A new family friendly festival is coming this fall to downtown Cape Giradeau.
Riverfront Fall Festival set for Saturday in Cape Girardeau
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse
Measuring 3.25 meters long and 3.59 meters tall, it had to be weighed with a crane scale...
World’s heaviest bony fish discovered, weighs 3 tons

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Outlook
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 10/21/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 10/21/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 10/21/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 10/21/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 10/21/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 10/21/22