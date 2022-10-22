First Alert Saturday Outlook

Shaping up to be a warm and windy October weekend ahead of a potential rain-producing system next week. Although humidity levels will be creeping up, stronger south winds will produce a very high fire danger….with historically dry conditions over much of the region. Otherwise we’ll have some high and mid clouds around this weekend, but overall warm and dry with highs in the low 80s and lows near 60. Monday looks to bring more clouds but it will still be warm, breezy and dry.

Rain chances continue to look promising for Tuesday into Tuesday night, as a moderately strong low pressure swings in from the southwest. Details will depend to some extent on the eventual path of the upper low, but the bottom line looks to be rain and potential thunderstorms from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. Heaviest rain totals may be northwest counties, but southeast counties could get stronger storms. Behind this system it will be dry and cooler for the rest of the week, with another potential rain system early next weekend.

