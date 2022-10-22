First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Elevated fire danger will continue Sunday thanks to strong southerly winds and extremely dry conditions. Otherwise our warm and dry conditions will continue for another couple of days before our hoped-for rain system moves in from the southwest Monday night into Tuesday. Highs tomorrow look to be mainly in the low 80s…it may be a degree or two cooler on Monday as cloud cover increases a bit. Lows the next couple of nights should stay well above average as well thanks to clouds and a southerly breeze.

Rain chances continue to look promising for Tuesday into Tuesday night, as a strong stacked low swings in from the southwest. Details will depend on the path of the upper low…..which models currently are tracking right over the area. In particular, areas to the southeast of the low may have a threat of strong thunderstorms….heavier steady rains would be more likely northwest. With the upper low still over the area Wednesday morning there could be some clouds and rain lingering into early Wednesday, otherwise drier and slightly cooler air will filter in from the west Wednesday and through the rest of the work week. A weak system may bring a few showers next weekend as well.

