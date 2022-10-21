Heartland Votes

A warm weekend ahead, tracking rain next week

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 10/21.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT
Get ready for a warm October weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will top out near 80 degrees all weekend. It will be breezy both days, keeping our fire danger very high. Lows will also warm up. If you have Friday evening plans, lows tonight will only fall into the mid to upper 50s across most of the area. The best rain chances will move into the Heartland on Tuesday. Rain chances linger into Tuesday night and we could see a few showers remain early Wednesday. Then we dry back out and temperatures cool back into the the 60s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday.

