Heartland Votes

Some tips to help you stay safe while hiking

Some tips to help you stay safe while hiking.
Some tips to help you stay safe while hiking.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOREVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - An avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors.

His message comes after two people fell in southern Illinois last weekend, and one of them later died.

According to a Facebook post from the Goreville Fire Department, one woman went to the hospital after falling 20 feet at Ferne Clyffe State Park last weekend while hiking.

The Union County Coroner Phil Hileman confirmed a 55-year-old woman died after falling from Inspiration Point in the LaRue Pine Hills on Saturday afternoon, October 15. He said she had just moved to the area from Arizona.

Shawn Gossman has been offering safety tips and other pointers about hiking on YouTube and Facebook since 2016.

He said those going out for a hike should make sure they have sturdy hiking boots that can grip the terrain.

Gossman said even with the dryer conditions we’re seeing right now, the terrain can still be dangerous.

“One thing about these rocks, and I really try and emphasize that when they’re wet, they are like ice, that rock. There’s moss and all sorts of debris on it that will make that just completely ice-like. But even when it’s dry, there’s enough dust and debris on the rocks that will make them slick, so when you get around the edge be just extremely careful and really put safety first,” Gossman said.

If you plan to go hiking, Grossman said to make sure to tell someone exactly where you are going and tell them what time you plan to be back.

He also suggested staying on designated hiking trails and staying away from the edge of a bluff.

You can find more information about Hiking with Shawn here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ year-old old boat in low Miss. River water
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers

Latest News

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds visitors to explore Tower Rock safely
Tower Rock on the river at Perry County, Mo. from Drone12.
Drone12: Tower Rock
Sullivan Road between Ky. Hwy. 121 and Ky. Hwy. 80 West is the scene of a major field fire.
Officials ask drivers to avoid Sullivan Rd. between Hwy. 121, Hwy. 80 West due to major field fire
A new family friendly festival is coming this fall to downtown Cape Giradeau.
Riverfront Fall Festival set for Saturday in Cape Girardeau