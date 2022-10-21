Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21.

The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m.

You can check out future riverboat dockings here.

The American Countess can carry up to 245 people for cruises on the river.

As of Friday morning, the river level in Cape Girardeau was 6.82 feet.

