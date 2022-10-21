Heartland Votes

Public memorial planned for Loretta Lynn

(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)
(AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)(CHRISTOPHER BERKEY | AP)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A public memorial service is planned at the end of the month for Loretta Lynn.

The Queen of Country Music and Johnson County, Kentucky native died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, you can watch Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn on CMT.

The concert will be at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

It will feature performances by George Straight, Keith Urban, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna Judd and more. Special appearances will be made by Loretta’s closest friends and family.

It will air commercial free on CMT at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water

Latest News

Multiple agencies responded to the area and worked quickly to gain control over the fires and...
Hwy. 148 south of Yellowbanks Rd. reopened after multiple brush fires
Volunteers at Susie's Country Kitchen loading food into car.
Patton restaurant owner operates monthly food bank
Missouri prisons ban mail and packages in attempt to slow contraband intake and drug overdoses
Missouri prisons ban mail, packages in attempt to slow contraband intake, drug overdoses
The Illinois Housing Development Authority is reopening the mortgage relief program on November...
$115 million available for Illinois homeowners struggling with mortgage payments
SIH dealing with long Emergency Room wait times.
Southern Illinois Healthcare dealing with long emergency room wait times