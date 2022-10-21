Heartland Votes

Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.

Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway.

He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ year-old old boat in low Miss. River water
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers

Latest News

The American Heritage docked in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Wednesday, August 24.
Riverboat docking season in Cape Girardeau
Old Mayfield Road is closed at the intersection with Elmdale Road due to a semi truck stuck in...
Old Mayfield Rd. closed at Elmdale Rd. due to semi stuck in ditch
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New...
Trump ally Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison for defying subpoena
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Prosecutors close case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot