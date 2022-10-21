Heartland Votes

Patton restaurant owner operates monthly food bank

Patton, MO mobile food pantry
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PATTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Susie’s Country Kitchen has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to provide mobile food pantries once a month.

“It’s always been on my heart to help somebody in need,” restaurant owner Susan Brotherton said. “Everybody has really been struggling with food and the price of food and everything and it’s really you know I just really want to reach out and help people.”

Jane Hanks is a volunteer and urges people to utilize these services.

“Hey we’ve all been there at one point of our lives so that’s why we are giving back, we’ve been there,” she said.

A local minister and volunteer, Jesse Watts, spends his Sundays at church and helping people overcome various types of addiction.

He believes the struggle for food can happen to anybody regardless of their background.

“It’s a big diversity, from all walks of life,” Watts said. “I mean it doesn’t matter nationality, I mean it doesn’t matter if you’re white black asian, it hits everyone.”

