Heartland Votes

Old Mayfield Rd. closed at Elmdale Rd. due to semi stuck in ditch

Old Mayfield Road is closed at the intersection with Elmdale Road due to a semi truck stuck in...
Old Mayfield Road is closed at the intersection with Elmdale Road due to a semi truck stuck in a ditch.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Old Mayfield Road is closed at the intersection of Elmdale Road due to a crash on Friday morning, October 21.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a semi truck is stuck in the ditch at the intersection.

It’s estimated the road will be shut down for about two hours, or a little after 1 p.m.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ year-old old boat in low Miss. River water
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers

Latest News

Nearly 200 veterans and civilians received free dental work at the Smiles of Hope event in...
167 veterans, civilians treated at Smiles of Hope event in Dexter
William Edwards, 74, was charged with aggravated domestic battery in connection with the...
Man accused of stabbing son arrested in Franklin County, Ill.
Charles E. Walker, 54 of Marion, Ky., is wanted by Kentucky State Police for questioning in...
Man wanted by police for questioning in assault investigation
Man wanted for questioning in assault investigation
Man wanted for questioning in assault investigation