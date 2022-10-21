Old Mayfield Rd. closed at Elmdale Rd. due to semi stuck in ditch

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Old Mayfield Road is closed at the intersection of Elmdale Road due to a crash on Friday morning, October 21.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a semi truck is stuck in the ditch at the intersection.

It’s estimated the road will be shut down for about two hours, or a little after 1 p.m.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

