Old Mayfield Rd. closed at Elmdale Rd. due to semi stuck in ditch
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Old Mayfield Road is closed at the intersection of Elmdale Road due to a crash on Friday morning, October 21.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a semi truck is stuck in the ditch at the intersection.
It’s estimated the road will be shut down for about two hours, or a little after 1 p.m.
Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.