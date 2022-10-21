Heartland Votes

Officials ask drivers to avoid Sullivan Rd. between Hwy. 121, Hwy. 80 West due to major field fire

Sullivan Road between Ky. Hwy. 121 and Ky. Hwy. 80 West is the scene of a major field fire.
Sullivan Road between Ky. Hwy. 121 and Ky. Hwy. 80 West is the scene of a major field fire.(Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials are asking residents to avoid Sullivan Road due to a major field fire Friday afternoon, October 21.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is between Kentucky Highway 121 and Highway 80 West.

They say all county fire departments have been dispatched to the area.

