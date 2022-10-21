Heartland Votes

Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds visitors to explore Tower Rock safely

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and...
According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and mixed hardwoods. It features a vertical geologic formation known as “Tower Rock” in the river channel.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging people to be safe and courteous when visiting Tower Rock.

Low water on the Mississippi River has people flocking to the 400-million-year-old Landmark in Perry County, which is usually only accessible by boat.

Right now, people can walk up to Tower Rock, but officials reminded visitors the river can be dangerous even when it’s this low.

They also asked people not to climb the rock formation and be considerate to landowners and other visitors when picking a place to park.

According to the MDC, the roughly 32-acre natural area is comprised of upland oak-pine and mixed hardwoods. It features a vertical geologic formation known as “Tower Rock” in the river channel.

The area was designated a Natural Area in 1972 and bought by MDC in 1973.

Due to safety concerns, Southeast Regional Administrator Matt Bowyer advised visitors to not climb Tower Rock.

He also said to pack out what you pack in. Don’t leave litter behind.

MDC reminds visitors to keep these things in mind:

  • Do not block the county road when parking your vehicle
  • The nearby railroad tracks are active; vehicles should not be parked near them, and please do not walk on them. Please also allow trains plenty of room to pass
  • Access via Highway A and the adjoining county roads could be busier than normal; please travel with extreme caution
  • Do not disturb the colonies of vegetation (especially on the rock formation) as many of them have taken years to become established on the area
  • Please be careful when exploring

Anyone with information on vandalism or other suspicious activity at Tower Rock Natural Area is asked to contact Cpl. Christopher Doran at 573-517-9056.

