Man wanted by police for questioning in assault investigation

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning in an assault investigation in Livingston County.

According to KSP, troopers and deputies were called at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 to a home on Carrsville road to a report of an assault.

Troopers found the victim and learned through their investigation that 54-year-old Charles E. Walker is believed to be the last person seen with the victim.

KSP said Walker, of Marion, Kentucky, left the home on foot and has not been located.

Right now, KSP wants to question him about the assault.

Walker is described as weighing 140 pounds, 6-foot-1-inch tall, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

