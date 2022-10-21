Heartland Votes

Man wanted by police for questioning in assault investigation

Kentucky State Police are looking for a Marion, Kentucky man in connection with an assault investigation in Livingston County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning in an assault investigation in Livingston County.

According to KSP, troopers and deputies were called at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 to a home on Carrsville road to a report of an assault.

Troopers found the victim and learned through their investigation that 54-year-old Charles E. Walker is believed to be the last person seen with the victim.

KSP said Walker, of Marion, Kentucky, left the home on foot and has not been located.

Right now, KSP wants to question him about the assault.

Walker is described as weighing 140 pounds, 6-foot-1-inch tall, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water

Latest News

Man wanted for questioning in assault investigation
Man wanted for questioning in assault investigation
Multiple agencies responded to the area and worked quickly to gain control over the fires and...
Hwy. 148 south of Yellowbanks Rd. reopened after multiple brush fires
Volunteers at Susie's Country Kitchen loading food into car.
Patton restaurant owner operates monthly food bank
Missouri prisons ban mail and packages in attempt to slow contraband intake and drug overdoses
Missouri prisons ban mail, packages in attempt to slow contraband intake, drug overdoses