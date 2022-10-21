Heartland Votes

Man accused of stabbing son arrested in Franklin County, Ill.

William Edwards, 74, was charged with aggravated domestic battery in connection with the...
William Edwards, 74, was charged with aggravated domestic battery in connection with the stabbing of his 41-year-old son, Brian Edwards, at their Buckner, Ill. home.(Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKNER, Ill. (KFVS) - A Buckner man, accused of stabbing his adult son at their home, was arrested Thursday night, October 20.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called around at 7:30 p.m. to the house in Buckner in reference to a report of domestic violence.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found 74-year-old William Edwards involved in a fight with his 41-year-old son Brian Edwards, who was suffering form a stab wound to the abdomen.

Williams Edwards was arrested in connection with the stabbing and booked into the Franklin County Jail on an aggravated domestic battery charge.

Brian Edwards was flown to a Carbondale hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

Deputies also arrested a Buckner man and woman at the scene not related to the stabbing.

The sheriff’s office said Kevin Kondoudis, 53, and Whitney Gosnell, 28, were arrested because they were causing a disturbance out the Edwards’ home during the early stages of the investigation.

Kevin Kondoudis and Whitney Gosnell, both of Buckner, Ill., were arrested on an obstructing a...
Kevin Kondoudis and Whitney Gosnell, both of Buckner, Ill., were arrested on an obstructing a peace officer charge. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the Kondoudis and Gosnell were causing a disturbance during the early stages of a stabbing investigation in Buckner.(Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Kondoudis and Gosnell were both charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Gosnell was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ year-old old boat in low Miss. River water

Latest News

Charles E. Walker, 54 of Marion, Ky., is wanted by Kentucky State Police for questioning in...
Man wanted by police for questioning in assault investigation
Man wanted for questioning in assault investigation
Man wanted for questioning in assault investigation
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/21
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/21
Multiple agencies responded to the area and worked quickly to gain control over the fires and...
Hwy. 148 south of Yellowbanks Rd. reopened after multiple brush fires