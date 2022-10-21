Man accused of stabbing son arrested in Franklin County, Ill.

BUCKNER, Ill. (KFVS) - A Buckner man, accused of stabbing his adult son at their home, was arrested Thursday night, October 20.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called around at 7:30 p.m. to the house in Buckner in reference to a report of domestic violence.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found 74-year-old William Edwards involved in a fight with his 41-year-old son Brian Edwards, who was suffering form a stab wound to the abdomen.

Williams Edwards was arrested in connection with the stabbing and booked into the Franklin County Jail on an aggravated domestic battery charge.

Brian Edwards was flown to a Carbondale hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

Deputies also arrested a Buckner man and woman at the scene not related to the stabbing.

The sheriff’s office said Kevin Kondoudis, 53, and Whitney Gosnell, 28, were arrested because they were causing a disturbance out the Edwards’ home during the early stages of the investigation.

Kondoudis and Gosnell were both charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Gosnell was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

