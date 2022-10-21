Heartland Votes

Heartland students see justice system in action with live court hearing

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District traveled to Notre Dame High School to share a...
The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District traveled to Notre Dame High School to share a legal lesson.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students and faculty at one Cape Girardeau high school got the chance to watch a real court case play out right in front of them.

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District traveled to Notre Dame High School to share the legal lesson.

”Not all cases are those bombshell testimonies that you see on cable network.”

Josh Green, history teacher at Notre dame High School, said bringing the courtroom to his students is a perfect learning experience.

“It can be just legal arguments like this, but it’s still a very important thing to see,” he continued.

The students listened to an actual court hearing. Then had their chance to question the three-judge panel.

“I just really enjoyed seeing our justice system in action,” Blake Shrekemberg, a high school junior, said. “You know, you learn about it but it’s nice seeing it.”

“I thought it was really neat that it was informational for us as students, but they were also solving something that was real. It wasn’t just set up for us to learn, it was real too,” said sophomore Claire Hennenann.

Chief Judge Michael Gardner fielded questions from the students.

“I hope that this experience might inspire some of the students here to maybe go to law school someday; and I was very pleased with the questions they had,” he said. “Some of them asked questions about how do you become a lawyer, how do you become a judge. It’s always good to have that interaction with the students.”

Based in St. Louis, the Court of Appeals Eastern District takes its cases on the road to high schools around the state, giving student an up-close look at the legal system.

“They’ve now seen it in action,” Green said. “They have a better understanding of what’s going on and a better understanding of how it all works.”

The judges plan to hold another court hearing at a high school in Perry County in spring 2023.

