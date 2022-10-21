First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Shaping up to be a warm and windy October weekend ahead of a potential rain-producing system next week. In the short term, today will be sunny, breezy and a bit warmer. After a cool (but not cold!) morning, our afternoon highs look to be in the 75 to 80 range. Although humidity levels will be creeping a bit higher, the warm dry and breezy conditions will keep the fire danger high today and even through the weekend. Saturday and especially Sunday are looking a little warmer and windier still, with highs near 80 and south winds gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Next week’s potential rain system is trending a bit differently in new model runs…now showing a closed-off low pressure area moving from the southern plains to the upper Midwest. It is also trending slower. This means that Monday and Monday night are now looking dry, with our best chance of rain Tuesday into Tuesday night. This might also increase the threat of thunderstorms on Tuesday. Rain chances still look good for us…just a bit delayed. Behind this system it will be dry and mild the second half of next week.

