Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Warm and windy weekend ahead....plus....latest on next week’s rain chances....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shaping up to be a warm and windy October weekend ahead of a potential rain-producing system next week.  In the short term,  today will be sunny,  breezy and a bit warmer.  After a cool (but not cold!) morning,  our afternoon highs look to be in the 75 to 80 range.  Although humidity levels will be creeping a bit higher,  the warm dry and breezy conditions will keep the fire danger high today and even through the weekend.  Saturday and especially Sunday are looking a little warmer and windier still, with highs near 80 and south winds gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Next week’s potential rain system is trending a bit differently in new model runs…now showing a closed-off low pressure area moving from the southern plains to the upper Midwest.  It is also trending slower.  This means that Monday and Monday night are now looking dry, with our best chance of rain  Tuesday into Tuesday night.  This might also increase the threat of thunderstorms on Tuesday.   Rain chances still look good for us…just a bit delayed.  Behind this system it will be dry and mild the second half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 10/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 10/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 10/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 10/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 10/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 10/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 10/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 10/20/22