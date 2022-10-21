Heartland Votes

First Alert: Breezy, warmer afternoon; rain chances delayed

A sunny fall day at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County, Ill.
A sunny fall day at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County, Ill.(Source: cNews/Kevin Dickmann)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The end of the workweek into the weekend is looking warm and windy.

Under sunny skies, this afternoon will be breezy and a bit warmer in the 75 to 80 degree range.

Although humidity levels are creeping a bit higher, the warm and breezy conditions will keep the fire danger high today and through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are looking even warmer and windier.

Afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees, with south winds gusting up to 30 mph at times.

A new model shows rain chances have been pushed back to Tuesday into Tuesday night, instead of late Monday.

The slow moving system could also increase the threat for thunderstorms on Tuesday.

After the system pushes out of the Heartland, it will be dry and mild the second half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook
Most of the Heartland is under a red flag warning today because of the increased fire danger...
First Alert: Warming trend starts today; red flag warnings issued
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warming up! Fire danger remains very high.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook