First Alert: Breezy, warmer afternoon; rain chances delayed

(KFVS) - The end of the workweek into the weekend is looking warm and windy.

Under sunny skies, this afternoon will be breezy and a bit warmer in the 75 to 80 degree range.

Although humidity levels are creeping a bit higher, the warm and breezy conditions will keep the fire danger high today and through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are looking even warmer and windier.

Afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees, with south winds gusting up to 30 mph at times.

A new model shows rain chances have been pushed back to Tuesday into Tuesday night, instead of late Monday.

The slow moving system could also increase the threat for thunderstorms on Tuesday.

After the system pushes out of the Heartland, it will be dry and mild the second half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.