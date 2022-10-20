Heartland Votes

What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?

A Farragut Bistro has a unique order to help those in uncomfortable situations.
Empty glasses
Empty glasses(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments.

Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot’.

Candace Viox said the bistro is a place where a lot of women meet up with someone they’ve met online, if they are feeling afraid or uncomfortable, they can ask the bartender for an ‘Angel Shot’. It alerts staff the patron is with someone they don’t feel safe being around.

Viox said it has been used twice at the bistro to alert staff.

“We did have a lady meeting someone here that she had met online and they were at the bar, and she was very uncomfortable. She went and came back from the restroom, and asked one of our servers for an Angel Shot. Kevin was able to escort her out the back door, where she was able to call her sister and her sister was able to come to pick her up,” shared Viox.

Other places across the country have adopted the same phrase, some places using different variations when ordering such as an Angel Shot on the rocks, or straight up. Each variation is code for different scenarios.

For more information about Angel Shots and different ways to order one, click here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after...
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New...
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is "scheduling water releases from Kentucky Dam on the...
Tenn. Valley Authority to schedule water releases from Kentucky Dam to help traffic on Ohio, Mississippi Rivers
Anglers participating in the upcoming Bill Dance Mega Bucs Fishing Tournament in Helena-West...
Fishers in East Arkansas find 100+ old boat in low Miss. River water

Latest News

Multiple agencies responded to the area and worked quickly to gain control over the fires and...
Hwy. 148 south of Yellowbanks Rd. reopened after multiple brush fires
Volunteers at Susie's Country Kitchen loading food into car.
Patton restaurant owner operates monthly food bank
Missouri prisons ban mail and packages in attempt to slow contraband intake and drug overdoses
Missouri prisons ban mail, packages in attempt to slow contraband intake, drug overdoses
The Illinois Housing Development Authority is reopening the mortgage relief program on November...
$115 million available for Illinois homeowners struggling with mortgage payments
SIH dealing with long Emergency Room wait times.
Southern Illinois Healthcare dealing with long emergency room wait times