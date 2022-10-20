Heartland Votes

Water service to be shut off in East Prairie Oct. 25

Water service will be shut off in East Prairie at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25.
(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Water service will be shut off in East Prairie at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25.

According to the East Prairie Police Department, water will likely be turned off for most of the day for major water repairs.

When water service resumes, the police department said customers will be under a precautionary boil water order for 48 to 72 hours.

