Warming up! Fire danger remains very high.

Temperatures will finally be closer to average highs this afternoon. Most of the Heartland will climb into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight won’t be nearly as cold, lows will stay above the freezing mark. Highs on Friday will be even warmer, but winds will be gusty again. Highs will make it into the upper 70s with 20+ mph winds from the south. Dry weather continues into the weekend with highs near 80s. Rain chances move into the Heartland early next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.